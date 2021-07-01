Ex-England flanker Armitage extends Biarritz deal

Steffon Armitage kicks the winning penalty in the Top 14 promotion play-off

Advertising Read more

Biarritz (France) (AFP)

Former England back-rower Steffon Armitage has signed a new two year deal with Biarritz, the newly promoted Top 14 club announced on Thursday.

Armitage, 35, made the last of his five Test appearances in 2010 before joining Toulon, where he won a French league title and the European Champions Cup three times.

Club captain Armitage kicked the winning penalty in June's promotion play-off shoot-out win over local rivals Bayonne.

"@magicsteff7 extends the pleasure with @bopb for our biggest joy," Biarritz president Jean-Baptise Alidge tweeted.

Armitage joined the Basque side in October 2019 after a move to San Diego Legion was scrapped after he was found guilty of sexual assault and handed a suspended six-month prison sentence for groping a woman outside a bar.

On Wednesday, Biarritz announced the arrival of former Australia centre Tevita Kuridrani ahead of their return to the top-flight after relegation in 2014.

© 2021 AFP