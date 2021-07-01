Former France captain Marcel Puget dies aged 80

Advertising Read more

Bordeaux (AFP)

The former France scrum-half and captain Marcel Puget, who helped them to a share of the 1970 Five Nations Championship, has died at the age of 80, his former club Brive announced on Thursday.

Puget, originally from Limoux, made his first steps in senior rugby in Toulouse but in 1962 joined Brive, where he would remain for the next decade.

"Talented, spectacular, he left an indelible mark at the stadium," said Brive, for whom he played two French championship finals in 1965 and 1972.

First capped against Italy in 1961, Puget played 17 times for France, captaining the side on five occasions.

His final Test came in an 11-6 defeat at Cardiff Arms Park in April 1970 although France and Wales were to share the Five Nations that year.

After his playing career, Puget coached the teams of Rodez, Limoges and Perpignan, then became a referee in the first division.

