Second-tier Rouen name ex-France flanker Betsen defence coach

Paris (AFP)

Former France flanker Serge Betsen has been appointed defence coach of second-tier Pro D2 side Rouen on a two-year deal, the French club said on Thursday.

Betsen, 47, who won the Six Nations three times during his 63 Les Bleus appearances, retired from playing in 2012 before a spell in charge of London Scottish's defence.

"He had his activities in England but I think he wanted something else," Rouen co-president Eric Leroy told AFP.

"The project of coming back to France, to coach and to continue to advance appealed to him," he added.

The Normandy-based side just avoided relegation last season finishing in 14th place out of 16 in ProD2 and former England scrum-half Richard Hill resigned to be replaced by ex-Brive director of rugby Nicolas Godignon as head coach.

