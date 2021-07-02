Mohoric claims seventh stage of the Tour de France

Matej Mohoric from Slovenia won the seventh stage at the 2021 Tour de France.

Matej Mohoric won the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

The Bahrain Victorious rider finished the 249.1km course between Vierzon and Le Creusot in five hours, 28 minutes and 20 seconds.

The 26-year-old Slovenian was followed in one minute and 20 seconds later by Jasper Stuyven. Magnus Cort Nielsen was third,

“I didn’t think I could make it into the last climb,” said Mohoric after the longest stage of the 2021 race.

“Kilometre by kilometre I was still feeling OK. I couldn’t believe it.”

Mohoric’s victory propelled him up 29 places to fourth in the general classification.

Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall lead ahead of Wout van Aert.

The defending champion Tadej Pogacar fell three places to fifth.

Saturday’s eighth stage takes the riders 150.8km between Oyonnax and Le Grand-Bornand.

