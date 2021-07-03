Barty sets up Wimbledon Last 16 clash with Krejcikova

World number one Ashleigh Barty will play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the Last 16 at Wimbledon with the Australian bidding to reach the last eight for the first time

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ashleigh Barty set up a clash of French Open winners in the Last 16 of Wimbledon after the world numer one beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday.

The 25-year-od Australian won the 2019 French Open and meets the current champion of Paris Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the last eight.

"It was a hell of a match right from the first point," said Barty.

"Another great challenge (Krejcikova) but looking forward to it.

"She has been playing some great stuff and it will be a new challenge for me as I have never played her before."

Barty -- who has never been beyond the Last 16 at Wimbledon -- is bidding to win her first Wimbledon singles title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown.

© 2021 AFP