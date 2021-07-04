Cokanasiga double guides England past the United States

All-round game - England's Joe Cokanasiga tackles US flanker Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz (L) in a 43-29 win where he scored two tries

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Winger Joe Cokanasiga marked his first Test in nearly two years with two tries as England beat the United States 43-29 at Twickenham on Sunday.

Eddie Jones' hosts ran in seven tries and were 26-3 ahead at half-time with Sam Underhill and Ollie Lawrence crossing before Cokanasiga touched down twice in front of a Covid-reduced crowd of some 10,000.

Jamie Blamire went over in a second half where debutant fly-half Marcus Smith, fresh from helping Harlequins win a thrilling Premiership final, also scored a try as part of a 13-point haul ahead of next week's encounter against Canada.

But the United States, in their first Test since the 2019 World Cup in Japan where England were the losing finalists, rallied in the second half.

An impressive forward effort was rewarded with tries for Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys and Christian Dyer.

England, without several senior players because of their involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, had eight debutants in their starting lineup -- including captain Lewis Ludlow.

This was England's first match since they finished a disappointing fifth in the 2021 Six Nations, but a fixture taking place on US Independence Day saw Luke Carty kick the Eagles into a sixth-minute lead with a long-range penalty.

England hit back immediately, Max Malins fielding the ball from the restart before sending in back-row Underhill.

Malins suffered a shoulder injury in creating the try and was replaced by Wasps' Jacob Umaga as the nephew of former New Zealand captain Tana Umaga made his England debut off the bench.

Lawrence powered over for his first international try after a well-timed pass by Freddie Stewart, with Smith adding the difficult conversion.

Cokanasiga, whose last Test was against the United States at the World Cup two years ago, then collected Steward's grubber.

Smith's delayed pass sent Bath winger Cokanasiga in for his second try on the half-hour.

Lawrence and US full-back Marcel Brache had to leave the field after an accidental clash of heads.

The visitors hit back early in the second half when Fa'anana-Schultz went over from a driving maul.

Replacement hooker Blamire then scored England's fifth try following a charge down before No. 8 Dolan responded in kind.

Carty's conversion cut England's lead to 31-15.

But well-taken tries from half-backs Smith and Randall put England comfortably ahead again before Germishuys and Dyer ensured the Eagles finished strongly ahead of next week's clash with Ireland.

