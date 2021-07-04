England's Tom Curran strikes as Sri Lanka slump to 166 all out in 3rd ODI

Brothers in arms - England's Tom Curran (L) is congratulated by his brother, Sam (R) after dismissing Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando in the third ODI at Bristol on Sunday

Advertising Read more

Bristol (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Tom Curran followed in brother Sam's footsteps by leading England's attack as Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 166 in the third one-day international at Bristol on Sunday.

The older of the two Currans in the England XI, Tom took 4-35 in his maximum 10 overs.

That followed Sam's return of 5-48 during an eight-wicket win at the Oval -- the brothers' Surrey home ground -- on Thursday that put the hosts an unassailable 2-0 up in this three-match series.

Tom's wickets represented the right-arm paceman's first for England in six white-ball appearances. He had previously bowled 34 overs in T20s and ODIs without success.

Only Dasun Shanaka, with a 48 not out that included a fine straight six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, offered significant resistance with the bat.

Sri Lanka's top order have struggled during the past fortnight, repeatedly losing wickets to the new ball.

And it was an all-too familiar story at the County Ground as they suffered another collapse to 63-5 inside 15 overs after losing the toss as Chris Woakes and David Willey made early inroads.

Woakes, the only change to the England side, struck in his second over when he had Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera chopping into his stumps for nine.

#photo1

Willey took the new ball ahead of Sam Curran, despite his fellow left-arm swing bowler's success at the Oval, and, after conceding 17 runs in his first two overs, had Aviskha Fernando lbw on review.

When Willey had Pathum Nissanka caught behind, Sri Lanka were 33-3.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who made a fine 91 at the Oval, then fell for just four when a miscued hook off Woakes was caught by Rashid at fine leg -- the latest example of a Sri Lanka batsman falling to the short ball.

Oshada Fernando then chipped Tom Curran, at 26 three years older than Sam, to Woakes at mid-off.

Wanindu Hasaranga had made 20 when a pull off Tom Curran lobbed gently to Willey, jogging in from deep square leg to leave Sri Lanka 87-6.

There was a brief respite until Chamika Karunaratne was well caught by Bairstow, diving to his right, to give Tom Curran his third wicket.

Sri Lanka's running between the wickets has been poor all tour and the innings ended with nearly nine overs to spare when Asitha Fernando was run out after a huge mix-up with Shanaka.

© 2021 AFP