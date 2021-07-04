Fiji Olympic sevens call up for Radradra as Tuisova misses out

Semi Radradra scored six tries in 11 Bristol Bears appearances last season

Paris (AFP)

Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra on Sunday earned an Olympic rugby sevens call up for Fiji although coach Gareth Baber chose against including Lyon winger Josua Tuisova.

Two of the squad have been playing in France's Top 14 this season -- Castres centre Vilimoni Botitu and Pau winger Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, can feature as a winger or centre in the 15-a-side game and has just signed for Toulon, is also in the squad.

Tuisova was the Top 14's leading scorer with 14 tries last season and won gold with the Flying Fijians in Rio in 2016.

Fiji will compete in Group B with Great Britain, whom they beat in the final four years ago, as well as Canada and hosts Japan.

Fiji sevens squad:

Jerry Tuwai (capt), Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Napolioni Bolaca, Waisea Nacuqu, Vilimoni Botitu, Semi Radradra, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Iosefo Masi, Meli Derenalagi, Josua Vakurinabili, Kalione Nasoko

