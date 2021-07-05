Aaron Rodgers stays silent on rift with NFL Packers

Aaron Rodgers says a good portion of his offseason from the NFL has been spent working on his mental health

Los Angeles (AFP)

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers dodged questions on Monday about his ongoing rift with the Green Bay Packers, saying that being silent is the smart approach.

"There's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say," Rodgers said.

The three-time MVP skipped the Packers mandatory mini-camp and did not take part in the club's offseason activities.

Speaking at a brief news conference on Monday ahead of a charity golf match, the 37-year old quarterback declined to shed light on his future with the team.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person," said Rodgers, who is entering his 17th season.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side."

Rodgers is expected to take part Tuesday in a golf exhibition alongside PGA Tour players Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady that will raise money for charity.

Rodgers will be paired with DeChambeau, who last week split with his caddie Tim Tucker and missed the cut in Detroit.

Rodgers said one of his main focuses at the moment is on improving his mental health.

"The mental side of it is so important for all of us athletes," Rodgers said.

"I don't think it's talked about enough. But taking time to work on yourself is, I think, the best gift any of us can give ourselves."

