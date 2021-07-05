Minichiello suspended by UK Athletics pending investigation

The former coach of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Toni Minichiello has been suspended by British Athletics

London (AFP)

UK Athletics has confirmed coach Toni Minichiello, who guided Jessica Ennis-Hill to Heptathlon Olympic gold at London 2012, has been suspended pending an investigation into complaints from female athletes.

The governing body said it had been forced to make a public announcement because Minichiello, 55, had breached the terms of his suspension.

"Following complaints from female athletes, an investigation was commenced concerning Mr Minichiello's behaviour. That investigation is ongoing," UK Athletics said in a statement.

"In the interests of all concerned, UK Athletics initially resolved not to publicly announce Mr Minichiello's suspension.

"However, UK Athletics has recently been made aware that Mr Minichiello has apparently breached the terms of his suspension.

"Specifically, Mr Minichiello has been seen coaching athletes at a facility in Sheffield, in clear contravention of the express terms of his suspension."

The statement added that any athlete or coach suspended under investigation "remains innocent until proven guilty", but added it "would not impose a suspension unless it thought the misconduct it was investigating was potentially serious."

Minichiello is best known for his association with Ennis-Hill.

In addition to Olympic gold, she won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics and world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

