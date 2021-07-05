Pogacar establishes himself as man to be beat at Tour de France

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar will take a two minute lead into the 10th stage of the Tour de France when the race resumes on 6 July.

Pogacar will start the 190.7km stretch with the yellow jersey of the overall leader.

The 22-year-old Slovenian boasts a two minute lead over Ben O’Connor who won the ninth stage on Sunday between Cluses and Tignes.

The 25-year-old Australian finished the 144.9km run in four hours, 26 minutes and 43 seconds to win a stage at the race for the first time and rise 12 places in the general classification.

“It’s a far-fetched dream when you come from Australia,” said O’Connor.

“To achieve this is testimony to everyone who’s believed in me over the years. It’s so fulfilling and there’s so much joy. I’m loving every single moment.”

The EF Education-Nippo rider Rigoberto Uran is a further three minutes and 17 seconds behind O’Connor.

