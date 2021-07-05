Shapovalov into Wimbledon quarters after beating 2019 semi-finalist

Canada's Denis Shapovalov eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday with a straight sets win over 2019 semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut

Denis Shapovalov's impressive run at Wimbledon saw him reach the quarter-finals after he dismissed Spain's 2019 semi-finalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday.

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed -- who beat Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round -- will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.

A US Open quarter-finalist in 2020, Israel-born Shapovalov's best showing at Wimbledon in three previous visits was reaching the second round in 2018.

Khachanov had a far tougher battle prevailing in five sets over American Sebastian Korda.

