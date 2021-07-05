Springboks in isolation again after De Jager tests positive

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Rugby World Cup winners South Africa have gone into isolation for a second time in as many weeks after lock Lood de Jager tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

A South African Rugby statement said "Lood de Jager retuned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation."

Last weekend, the 45-strong squad went into isolation at a Johannesburg hotel after winger Sibusiso Nkosi, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies and prop Vincent Koch tested positive for Covid-19.

It later emerged that Jantjies' result was a false positive and he came off the bench in a 40-9 win against Georgia last Friday.

The countries are due to meet again this Friday in Johannesburg with South Africa preparing for a Test series against the touring British and Irish Lions on three consecutive Saturdays from July 24.

