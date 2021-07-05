Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 7

Crowd favourite: Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the applause as he leaves Centre Court after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego

London (AFP)

Who said what at Wimbledon on Monday, the seventh day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"Hopefully it rains again tomorrow... I'm kidding, I'm kidding."

-- Roger Federer on seeing the last-16 match between Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz suspended for the night due to rain. The eight-time champion will face the winner for a semi-final place.

"It's kind of like my butt area."

-- Sebastian Korda on the injury he picked up late in his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov.

"For him to say that, it's definitely harsh."

-- Ajla Tomljanovic responding to John McEenroe's comments that her last-16 rival Emma Raducanu was forced to quit their match due to anxiety caused by the pressure of playing at home.

"Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt were the biggest memories I remember from the Olympics, just because -- honestly, it's probably bad -- but tennis is one of the sports I didn't watch at the Olympics. I watched everything else except tennis."

-- Coco Gauff on her memories of watching the Olympic Games.

"I consider myself a student of the game, but I probably should do my homework on the history a bit more. I was not aware of the fact what you just brought up."

-- Novak Djokovic on being told that reaching 12 Wimbledon quarter-finals puts him level with Britain's Arthur Gore who first played the tournament in 1888.

