Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 7
Issued on: Modified:
London (AFP)
Who said what at Wimbledon on Monday, the seventh day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:
"Hopefully it rains again tomorrow... I'm kidding, I'm kidding."
-- Roger Federer on seeing the last-16 match between Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz suspended for the night due to rain. The eight-time champion will face the winner for a semi-final place.
"It's kind of like my butt area."
-- Sebastian Korda on the injury he picked up late in his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov.
"For him to say that, it's definitely harsh."
-- Ajla Tomljanovic responding to John McEenroe's comments that her last-16 rival Emma Raducanu was forced to quit their match due to anxiety caused by the pressure of playing at home.
"Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt were the biggest memories I remember from the Olympics, just because -- honestly, it's probably bad -- but tennis is one of the sports I didn't watch at the Olympics. I watched everything else except tennis."
-- Coco Gauff on her memories of watching the Olympic Games.
"I consider myself a student of the game, but I probably should do my homework on the history a bit more. I was not aware of the fact what you just brought up."
-- Novak Djokovic on being told that reaching 12 Wimbledon quarter-finals puts him level with Britain's Arthur Gore who first played the tournament in 1888.
© 2021 AFP