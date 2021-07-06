English champions Harlequins sign Scotland's Jones

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scotland centre Huw Jones is to join English Premiership champions Harlequins from Glasgow ahead of the new season, the London club announced Tuesday.

Jones, who has won 31 caps, is Quins' second new pre-season recruit, with Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan on his way to the Twickenham Stoop from Benetton Treviso.

No details about a fee or length of contract have yet been disclosed.

The 27-year-old Jones, in a Harlequins statement, said: "To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn't turn down.

"There is a great playing group here and some fantastic coaches, and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Quins attack and backs coach Nick Evans, a former New Zealand fly-half, added: "Huw made a big impact when he burst onto the scene a few years ago, and he has fantastic instincts for the game.

"Huw is an attack-minded player, and we believe he will fit into the Harlequins way well.

"We look for players who will suit the Harlequins DNA, and we see that in Huw."

Jones had been linked previously with a move to Bayonne in the French press before the Basque club were relegated from the Top 14.

