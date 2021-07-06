Injured Halfpenny to miss Wales Tests against Argentina

Advertising Read more

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales's two-match series at home to Argentina after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Canada, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Scarlets full-back went down inside the first minute of his 100th Test, with his injury taking the shine off a 68-12 win over Canada at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

"The full-back will require surgery with further assessments to determine his long-term prognosis and management," the WRU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Halfpenny, who has won 96 caps for Wales and four for the British and Irish Lions, left the pitch on a stretcher cart.

Wales moved wing Jonah Holmes to full-back as they scored 10 tries in front of a first home crowd since February last year.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said of Halfpenny: "He is in his 100th Test match and he knew straight away he had done something, we just don't know how bad it is.

"He was frustrated that was how his 100th Test finished. Anyone would be like that I guess."

Utility back Aneurin Owen, a former Wales Under-20 international, has been confirmed as Halfpenny's replacement after training with the senior squad.

Wales play Argentina at the Principality on Saturday before facing the Pumas again in Cardiff the following week.

