England edge past Denmark to set up Euro 2020 final with Italy

Gareth Southgate, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out in the semi-final at Euro 96, is the first England coach to steer the side into the final of a major international tournament.

England beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the final of Euro 2020.

Denmark, winners of the European championships in 1992 when it was an eight-team tournament, opened the scoring at Wembley from a free-kick in the 30th minute.

Mikkel Damsgaard lofted the ball over the England wall and to the right of the England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was the first time in the tournament that Gareth Southgate's men had conceded a goal.

But in front of a partisan crowd at Wembley, England responded rapidly.

Raheem Sterling forced a brilliant save from the Denmark goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel.

Minutes later though, Schmeichel was powerless to stop Simon Kjaer from nudging the ball into his own goal as he tried to stop Sterling from connecting with Bukayo Saka's cross from the right.

Schmeichel also rescued his side just after a pause when he clawed away Harry Maguire's header.

As the clock edged towards 90 minutes, England dominated possession but they could not force the winner.

Skipper Harry Kane gave his team the advantage at the end of the first-half of extra-time. Sterling was felled in the Denmark penalty area and Kane stepped up for the spot-kick.

Schmeichel read his move and saved low down to his left but the ball spilled out of his grasp and into the path of the striker who buried the rebound to notch up his fourth goal of the competition.

England were now 15 minutes from their first final at a major international tournament for 55 years. Seasoned observers wondered how they could blow it. England did not. And on Sunday they will play Italy in the final.

