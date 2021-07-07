Italy beat Spain on penalties, set up Euro 2020 final against England or Denmark

Italy players celebrate after beating Spain on penalties in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a magnificent Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday, as Jorginho converted the decisive spot-kick to take the Azzurri through to the decider where they will face either England or Denmark.

Italy were frequently outclassed, especially in the first hour, with Spain the better side for long spells. Then, completely against the run of play, Federico Chiesa, the Juventus forward, gave Italy the lead with a fabulous finish.

The much-maligned Alvaro Morata, who was dropped from the starting line-up, came off the bench to equalise with 10 minutes of normal time left.

No further scoring in extra time meant penalties again for Spain, who had beaten Switzerland in a shoot-out in the quarter-finals.

They had also beaten Italy on penalties at Euro 2008, but this time misses from Dani Olmo and then Morata saw Spain give up the advantage they had been handed when Manuel Locatelli failed with the first kick in the shoot-out.

The Italians celebrated at the end with a large contingent of their UK-based supporters, and a team that has been rejuvenated under Roberto Mancini continues to dream of winning a first European Championship since 1968.

Now unbeaten in 33 games, they go through to Sunday's final to face either England or Denmark, who meet in Wednesday's second last-four tie.

Still one more step

"I have to thank the players because they believed right from day one that we could do something incredible," said Mancini.

"We haven't yet done everything we need to though, there is still one step to go."

It is nine years since Spain mauled Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final in Kiev to win a third consecutive major tournament, and this was the fourth successive Euro in which these powerhouses had met.

Spain won the first two of those meetings, but the last two have now gone to Italy.

"It is not a sad night for me by any means," said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

"We can go home knowing we competed and were among the best teams."

