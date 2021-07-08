Lightning strike twice, beat Canadiens for second straight Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to seal a 4-1 victory in the NHL championship series

Miami (AFP)

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup Wednesday, edging the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to win the NHL championship series four games to one.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy bounced back from a game-four defeat in Montreal with a 22-save shutout.

With his fifth clean sheet of the post-season Vasilevskiy scooped the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs Most Valuable Player.

Rookie Ross Colton scored the lone goal as the Lightning became the first repeat champions since the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colton slotted home a pass from defenseman David Savard to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 13:27 of the second period.

The Lightning's title comes just nine months after they beat the Dallas Stars in six games in a quarantine bubble in Edmonton.

This time, they were able to celebrate in front of fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Lightning are the first NHL team to clinch a Stanley Cup title at home since the Chicago Blackhawks did it in 2015 against Tampa Bay.

