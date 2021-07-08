Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 10

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Who said what at Wimbledon on Thursday, the 10th day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"I wasn't sure if it would ever happen honestly. I think you have to keep putting yourself in the position. I think Wimbledon for me has been an amazing place of learning."

-- Ashleigh Barty on reaching the Wimbledon final.

"Just novels. Certainly nothing that's taxing. We've been commuting 45 minutes a day each way. I've just been reading."

-- Barty on how she unwinds between matches

"Of course she makes you feel a bit ugly with the game which she's playing."

-- Karolina Pliskova on facing Barty in Saturday's final

"I think it's really tough to compare three years and this year because a lot of things happened. For me it's more that I still have the passion for the sport, that I played well, that I played great matches against the best players in the world, that I really enjoyed to staying there, playing in front of the crowd."

-- Angelique Kerber on her feelings, three years after winning Wimbledon.

"Ashleigh Barty has won her last three matches against Karolina Plisvoka. I think the final might be a bit of serving clinic given these two players lead the aces on the WTA Tour. For whoever wins on the day it will be a life-changing experience."

-- Two-time major winner Tracy Austin on the BBC

