Deschamps keeps job as French football manager, despite early Euro exit

The decision to keep Didier Deschamps as France coach was made in "three minutes," despite the world champions' early exit at Euro 2020, French football federation president Noel Le Graet said on Thursday.

Deschamps, who has been in charge of the national team since 2012, led France to their second World Cup title in Russia three years ago, but saw his side knocked out of the Euro in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

"The question was settled in three minutes," Le Graet, who had previously said he would need to talk to Deschamps, told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

"His will to continue is very strong.

"I have infinite confidence in this man. There's no debate. He's a winner with an unrivalled record.

"He's a coach loyal to the federation and held in great esteem by his players."

Deschamps is under contract until the end of next year's World Cup in Qatar.

France next play three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September, before facing Belgium the following month in the Nations League semi-finals in Turin.

