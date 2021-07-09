Rookie pitcher hits grand slam as Padres overcome 8-run deficit

San Diego's Manny Machado, left, puts the swagg chain around the neck of rookie relief pitcher Daniel Camerena after Camarena smacked a grand slam in the fourth inning to help rally the Padres to a 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Rookie pitcher Daniel Camarena made the most of his first career hit, blasting a grand slam to help spark a huge rally that propelled the San Diego Padres to a shocking 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old relief pitcher hit the grand slam in the fourth inning off Nationals starter Max Scherzer as the Padres stormed back from an 8-0 deficit at Petco Park in San Diego.

San Diego scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth off former Cy Young winner Scherzer then capped the victory when Trent Grisham drove home Tommy Pham with a two out single in the ninth as the Padres earned a split in their four-game series.

Camarena is just the second pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record a grand slam with his first career hit, joining Bill Duggleby who did it in 1898 with the Phillies.

The game was billed as a pitching duel between Scherzer and Padres star Yu Darvish but Camarena stole the limelight.

The Nationals scored three runs in both the first and the third innings against Darvish to make it 6-0. Washington added two runs in the fourth against Camarena, who gave up a home run to Trea Turner.

Fernando Tatis belted his 28th home run to the upper deck in left field to kick off San Diego's seven-run fourth. Scherzer then hit Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer with pitches around a single by Grisham to load the bases with one out. Wil Myers drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-2 before Camarena's grand slam.

The Padres tied the game 8-8 in the sixth on an RBI double by Pham. The comeback tied for the largest in franchise history.

Darvish and Scherzer combined to give up 13 hits, and 13 earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. Darvish gave up six runs on eight hits, and Scherzer allowed seven runs on five hits, a walk and two hit batters.

© 2021 AFP