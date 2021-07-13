Gimme five: Ramos has eyes on Champions League glory with PSG

Sergio Ramos won the last of his four Champions League titles in 2018

Paris (AFP)

Proclaiming himself "full of hope and desire" for fresh glory Spanish veteran Sergio Ramos insisted on Tuesday he has joined Paris Saint-Germain in the twilight of his career with the intention of winning a fifth Champions League.

"Why PSG? Because it's a pleasure to be here. The priority was a big sporting project," Ramos told reporters in the French capital.

"This team has so many stars... This was the best decision, but above all there is this team's will to win," explained the 35-year-old defender who had joined Real Madrid as a teenager from Sevilla and was the mainstay of the club's backline for 16 seasons.

Last week he signed a two-year deal with PSG and the World Cup winner is out to take PSG to a first ever Champions League crown after the near misses of recent years.

"In football you can't dwell on the past," said Ramos, alluding to the mountain of honours won with Real, not least his four European Cups.

"I'm here to help the team and try to win it again. I have been a winner in my life and I want to go on winning, I'm not here to rest on my laurels.

"I'm starting off again with the same ambition and the same hope I always had. I always have this desire.

"Wages were never a issue -- we agreed terms quickly," added Ramos.

He then had "good conversations" with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino which made him feel a Parisian adventure was right for him.

"I know the French league. I love football so I know it like I know the Premier League," said Ramos, who was omitted from Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

"There are many talented players and it won't be easy. We also have to recover the league title after losing out to Lille by a point last season. We shall try to win everything. That's what this club demands."

Ramos also said he hoped to experience playing alongside France star Kylian Mbappe, reportedly coveted by Real and whose current contract runs out next summer, making him a free agent.

"To each his decision but I like to play with the best players and if he stays I'd love to play alongside him," said Ramos amid signs the 22-year-old will allow his PSG deal to run down.

© 2021 AFP