NFL star Sherman held on domestic violence charge: police

Los Angeles (AFP)

NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested on an allegation of "burglary domestic violence" on Wednesday, law enforcement in Washington state said.

Sherman, one of the best players of his generation who has spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, was detained shortly after 6:00am and was denied bail, King County Sheriff's Department said.

Further details about the circumstances of the 33-year-old's arrest were not immediately available.

Burglary domestic violence charges are often filed where an an individual refuses to leave a property during a domestic dispute.

Sherman forged a reputation as one of the league's best cornerbacks during the first seven seasons of his career as he helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) acknowledged Sherman's arrest in a statement which did not directly name the former Seahawks and 49ers star.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the union said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

