PSG sign Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma on five year deal

Paris Saint-Germain added the Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to their star-studded roster of summer recruitments.

The 22-year-old, who was voted player of Euro 2020, left AC Milan as a free agent eight years after joining their academy.

He signed a five year deal with the French Ligue 1 outfit.

"I am very happy to be part of this great club," he said. "I feel ready to take on this new challenge, and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the fans."

Donnarumma will compete for the first team goalkeeper's jersey with Kaylor Navas. The Colombian was in imperious form last season but he and his teammates fell short in Ligue 1 and the Uefa Champions League.

PSG, however, claimed the Coupe de France for a record extending 14th time.

PSG's bosses have set their sights on more than the Coupe de France next season.

They splashed out 60 million euros for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi at right back and lured the former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos to add muscle in central defence.

Georginio Wijnaldum - who was due to join Barcelona from Liverpool - was wooed to Paris instead.

"We're very happy to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to PSG," said club president. Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"We congratulate him on his prizes at Euro 2020 and I'm sure he will be given a warm reception by his new teammates, the staff and the fans."

