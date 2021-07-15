Wales make seven changes for Argentina finale

Advertising Read more

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to the team for their concluding second Test against Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday.

The New Zealander has decided to freshen up his starting XV following last week's 20-20 draw at home to Los Pumas, with four switches in the backs and three new members of the pack.

Tom Rogers returns to win his second cap, joining Hallam Amos and Owen Lane in the back three, with Nick Tompkins partnering captain Jonathan Davies in midfield.

Meanwhile, Cardiff half-backs Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans have been rewarded for making an impact off the bench in last week's fightback with places in a XV again missing several Wales regulars because of their involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Up front, prop Gareth Thomas will make his first start with Leon Brown also coming into the front row.

Elsewhere, Josh Turnbull has replaced injured back-row Aaron Wainwright, with Ross Moriarty moving to No 8.

"We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch," said Pivac.

"Argentina brought what we expected, they were big, physical and direct and exerted pressure with their kicking game.

"For some of this group, it was the first time they have faced that level of physicality and intensity and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined."

The former Scarlets coach added: "We have freshened the squad up a bit, giving others an opportunity to impress and they are eager to make a big impression.

"It is another exciting opportunity to face a quality outfit and we can still win the series, which would be a great way to finish our season."

Wales (15-1)

Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies (capt), Tom Rogers; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Ross Moriarty, James Botham, Josh Turnbull; Will Rowlands, Ben Carter; Leon Brown, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhodri Jones, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

