Hatton's temper - and club - snaps at British Open

Anger - England's Tyrrell Hatton is set to miss the cut at the British Open

Sandwich (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Tyrrell Hatton endured fresh British Open misery on Friday, with the Englishman set to miss the cut and likely to be fined after a second round that featured a swearing outburst and a snapped club.

Trouble flared for the world number 10 on the 11th green at Royal St. George's where Hatton was heard to utter audible obscenities following a double bogey five.

"I hit a good tee shot and literally could hardly get the club onto the back of the ball," he later said of a poor lie on a slope behind the green.

Worse was to come at the last hole when the 29-year-old broke his wedge in half after hitting a poor approach shot.

"That was a load of frustration built up," said Hatton.

"This is a tough one to take. I knew I needed to hit that shot in close. It's massively disappointing. I just can't bring my game at the Open."

At two over par after two rounds, Hatton is on the verge of his sixth missed cut in nine Open appearances.

No Englishman has lifted the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo won the last of his three British Open titles in 1992, with Hatton particularly stung by his latest lacklustre showing at golf's oldest major championship.

"This one is definitely tough to take because the support has been amazing," he said.

"I'm not one of the popular guys so I'm not used to having that kind of reception on the first tee. I'm disappointed I'm not going to be here this weekend."

© 2021 AFP