Who's saying what at the British Open

Collin Morikawa had plenty reason to smile after his six under par round on Friday at the British Open

Sandwich (United Kingdom) (AFP)

AFP Sport looks at the best of the soundbites after the second round of the 149th Open Championship on Friday:

"It's really painful when he says something that stupid...He didn't really mean to say it that harshly. It's like an eight-year-old that gets mad at you."

-- Ben Schomin, tour operations manager for club manufacturer Cobra, reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's suggestion his driver "sucked"

"I love my clubs. I love every single one of them, thank you."

-- Collin Morikawa had no reason to be upset at his clubs after a 64 took him to nine under

"I think I need to bring more food on the golf course tomorrow. I got really just in a weird head space, like fatigued there on like the 13th green. I just didn't stay focused like I was early in the round."

-- Jordan Spieth explains his shaky final six holes after being nine under through 12.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world. I get to do what I love for a living. I have a beautiful family. My life is absolutely perfect at the minute. I want for nothing, so it's not a case of trying too hard for sure."

-- Rory McIlroy rejects suggestions he is trying too hard to end his seven-year major drought

"If you're going to make a mental mistake, that's inexcusable. So got to play a clean card pretty much this weekend if I want a chance."

-- Brooks Koepka was still frustrated by his double bogey at the fourth despite hitting a four under par 66

"I'm not one of the popular guys so I'm not used to having that kind of reception on the first tee. I'm disappointed I'm not going to be here this weekend."

-- Tyrrell Hatton lost his temper and his chance of hanging around for the weekend as he finished two over par for his two rounds.

