Zimbabwe win toss and bowl in Bangladesh ODI

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will captain Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals

Harare (AFP)

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh will be looking to carry on where they left off last year -- winning all three ODIs when Zimbabwe visited the Asian nation.

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Tamim Iqbal will skipper Bangladesh having recovered from a knee injury while Brendan Taylor leads Zimbabwe because Sean Williams is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Reserve umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

