Ex-49er Sherman pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

NFL veteran Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five charges Friday connected to his arrest outside the home of his in-laws

NFL player Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges on Friday in connection with his arrest outside the Seattle area home of his in-laws earlier this week.

Sherman appeared in a county courtroom with his wife, Ashley Sherman, after he was charged earlier Friday with two domestic violence counts, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and endangering roadway workers.

The charges are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

Sherman, vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee, was released without bail on Thursday. His next scheduled court date is a pre-trial hearing on August 13.

Sherman said Friday he has been dealing with some mental health issues for the past few months.

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of," Sherman said.

The 33-year-old Sherman was arrested in Redmond, Washington, after police said a man attempted to break into the home of Ashley Sherman's parents on Wednesday.

Police also said the man crashed into a barrier in a construction zone, before the alleged attempted break-in.

Sherman spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He played just five games last season before being released in February.

Sherman was a member of the Seattle Seahawks for seven seasons, making two Super Bowl appearances and winning one.

