Poston goes bogey-free to lead by one at Barbasol Championship

American J.T. Poston plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky

Los Angeles (AFP)

American J.T. Poston fired a bogey-free six-under par 66 to grab a one shot lead after the second round of the weather-hit US PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship on Friday.

The 28-year-old Poston reached 13-under 131 on the Keene Trace Golf Club course in Nicholsville, Kentucky.

Poston is seeking his second PGA title to go with the one he captured at the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"It has been really good," Poston said. "Just ball-striking has been a lot better than I'd say it has been the last few months. Just nice to give myself a lot of looks. They're bent greens, it's soft. Hit the ball close to the hole and you can make a few putts, too."

Thursday's opening round was delayed twice due to rain and lightning before being halted due to darkness. About 30 players finished their first round Friday morning then began the second round.

Americans Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett were a stroke back of Poston, each shooting 67.

Brian Stuard, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, shot a 69 to fall into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Canada's Taylor Pendrith (68), Luke List (68) and Seamus Power (68).

Poston, who began his round on the 10th hole, birdied the par-four seventh and par-five eighth on his back nine.

Jim Herman, the 2019 winner, was 7-under after a 70. The event was not played last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fan favorite John Daly missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 70.

© 2021 AFP