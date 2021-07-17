Rovanpera closes in on maiden WRC win in Estonia

Leaders Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were flying in their Toyota during the Rally of Estonia on Saturday

Tartu (Estonia) (AFP)

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera edged closer to a first-ever WRC victory as he stretched his lead in the Estonia Rally over Craig Breen to 50 seconds after Saturday's eight stages.

Finn Rovanpera, 20, who lives in Estonia, has been in the lead since the fourth stage on Friday and had an 8.5sec advantage that evening.

He and Breen, in a Hyundai, are eyeing their first world championship win.

Belgian Thierry Neuville was third 1min 20sec behind and French world champion Sebastien Ogier trailed by a further 18 seconds.

Ogier's Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans is fifth, just over two minutes behind the leader.

Home hope Ott Tanak returned to the wheel after temporarily abandoning on Friday following three punctures.

Four-time former race winner Tanak, won two of Saturday's early stages after Rovanpera claimed the opener. However, he remains in 19th, over an hour behind Rovanpera.

