Samoa complete Tonga sweep to qualify for World Cup

Hamilton (New Zealand) (AFP)

Samoa confirmed their place in the 2023 World Cup in France with a comfortable 37-15 victory over Tonga in Hamilton on Saturday to sweep their two-leg Oceania qualifying series.

They will go into Pool D alongside England, Japan, Argentina and the Americas 2 qualifier.

After losing the first game 42-13, Tonga needed to win by 29 points to take the series on aggregate.

But the first half proved expensive for Tonga with three forwards leaving the field injured while sporadic showers sweeping the ground led to handling errors and a misfiring lineout.

By half-time, Samoa enjoyed a 20-3 at the turn, including an opening try from a lineout steal, and when a spirited Tongan revival narrowed the gap to 23-15 in the second half, Samoa pulled away with two late tries.

For Samoa, tries were scored by Ed Fidow, Jonathan Taumateine, Stacey Ili and Kalolo Tuiloma.

Henry Taefu landed all four conversions plus three penalties, including one from 48 metres, for a match haul of 15 points to go with the 20 he scored in the first game.

Tonga scored first with an early penalty to James Faiva and added tries in the second half to Jay Fonokalafi and Sione Tuipulotu with Faiva kicking one conversion.

The team has a further opportunity to make the next World Cup with a match against the Cook Islands next weekend for the right to compete in the Asia-Pacific play-off.

