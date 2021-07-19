US Olympic 3x3 add Young as Samuelson makes Covid exit

Jackie Young was named to the US Olympic women's 3-on-3 basketball team on Monday after Katie Lou Samuelson was dropped following placement into Covid-19 health and safety protocols

The United States Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team added Jackie Young to the roster on Monday after Katie Lou Samuelson was dropped after entering Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball announced the move after Samuelson, who plays for the Women's NBA's Seattle Storm, was placed in coronavirus isolation on Saturday.

Young, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, will join clubmate Kelsey Plum, Alisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky.

The 3-on-3 competition makes its Olympic debut July 23-28 at Tokyo.

Young, the top pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Aces, previously played for the US team at the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, where the Americans lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

In 21 games so far this season, Young has averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game.

