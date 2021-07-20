Chakabva hits 84 as Zimbabwe post 298 against Bangladesh

Regis Chakabva top scored for Zimbabwe with 84 runs against Bangladesh in a one-day international in Harare on Tuesday

Zimbabwe exceeded the expectations of captain Brendan Taylor by posting 298 in the third and last one-day international against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Taylor set his team a target of 280 after being put in to bat by Bangladesh as the hosts strove to prevent a whitewash having lost by 155 runs and by three wickets in the previous two matches.

Opener Regis Chakabva laid the foundations with a brisk 84, including seven fours and one six, before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed when he attempted a flick to leg side.

His departure left Zimbabwe 172-5 and needing a strong sixth-wicket partnership which Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl provided, adding 112 runs before being separated.

Raza was first to be dismissed after making 57, including seven fours and a six, and Burl contributed a 59 spiced with four fours and four sixes.

Taylor, often the batting saviour for Zimbabwe, made only 28 earlier before being caught by captain Tamim Iqbal off the bowling of Mahmudullah Riyad.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin were the most successful Bangladesh bowlers, taking three wickets each.

The three-match series is part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 298 in 49.3 overs (R. Chakabva 84, R. Burl 59, S. Raza 57; Mustafizur 3-57, Saifuddin 3-87) vs Bangladesh

