Ledecky getting better and better - US swim coach

Tokyo (AFP)

Katie Ledecky is in "a great place" and improving daily as she zeroes in on an incredible range of freestyle titles in Tokyo, US swim coach Greg Meehan warned Thursday.

The 24-year-old superstar is targeting gold in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m, and potentially a relay, a gruelling schedule few others would dare attempt.

She is also facing the rapid rise of Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who has thrown down the gauntlet by clocking the top times in the world this year in the 200m and 400m.

But, according to Meehan, Ledecky is unfazed by the enormous expectations and has been sticking to her game plan, getting better by the day.

"The US trials were really just for her to stay really focused on her task at hand and that was to make the team in her individual events, which she did," he said at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, where the competition starts on Saturday.

"Coming out of that to go home for a couple of days, then the transition to (pre-Olympic training in) Hawaii, just day-by-day, week-by-week she has just continued to get better and better.

"I'm excited for her to be in this moment," he added.

"She loves the Olympic Games, it's been a big stage for her obviously over the last nine years and as we roll into the 400 prelims she is going to begin her process and it is attacking those events.

"She's in a great place right now."

Ledecky, who won gold in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 4x200m free relay in Rio in 2016, kicks off her campaign on Sunday in the 400 heats, and will be back in the pool a day later for the 200.

She said after the US trials she wasn't worried about what her rivals might produce.

"I can't control if someone has some really fast swims and beats me and things like that," she said. "So I just try to focus on my goal times and how I want to swim each of my races.

"The most important expectations are the ones that I have for myself," she added.

