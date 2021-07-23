Koroibete turns back on Australia to play in Japan

Australia's Marika Koroibete is leaving Test rugby behind to play in Japan

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Australia wing Marika Koroibete has signed with the Panasonic Wild Knights, the Japanese club announced on Friday, raising doubts about his future availablity for the Wallabies.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby, has won 37 international caps but, given Australia's principle of not calling up players who are based abroad, he may be ruled out of the next World Cup in France in 2023.

He will debut with the Wild Knights in League One, the new Japanese Premier League, in January.

"Rugby is growing in Japan and I really enjoyed my time there during the 2019 World Cup," said the winger.

Koroibete was a part of the Wallabies side that narrowly won the recent three-Test series against France.

He was sent off in just the fifth minute of the third Test for a high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch but the red card was later rescinded.

© 2021 AFP