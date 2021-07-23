Lee6 fires second round 61 to take clubhouse lead at Evian

Jeongeun Lee6, seen here during the US Open in June, fired a 61 in the second round at the Evian Open on Friday

Evian (France) (AFP)

South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 equalled the lowest score ever in a major golf championship to take the halfway lead in the Evian Championship on Friday.

The 2019 US Women’s Open Champion had a 10 under par 61 to match the record set by compatriot Kin Hyo Joo at the same venue in 2014.

Lee6, who added the number 6 to her name because there were five other Jeongeun Lees when she joined the LPGA Tour, had started on the back nine and reached the turn in 32 with birdies at the 11th, 12th, 17th and 18th.

The 25 year-old’s second nine was even better.

Birdies at the first and fourth were followed by four in a row from sixth for a memorable inward 29.

She chipped in at the eighth to set up final hole drama -- and a 15 foot birdie putt at the long ninth sealed the deal.

"I knew I needed it to tie the score," she said. "It's absolutely amazing."

Kim set her score in the first round seven years ago and went on to win the title.

Lee6 opened with a 66 so was 15 under par at halfway and seven clear of the field when she posted the record score.

