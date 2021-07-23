Rain halts play in third India-Sri Lanka ODI

Advertising Read more

Colombo (AFP)

Rain has interrupted play in the third and final one-day international with India on 147 for three in 23 overs against Sri Lanka on Friday.

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, elected to bat first in their bid to sweep the 50-over series in Colombo after they won the first two matches.

Manish Pandey, on 10, and Suryakumar Yadav, on 22, were batting when rain interrupted play at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The left-handed Dhawan was out early, caught behind off Dushmantha Chameera for 13 before Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Shaw, who made a run-a-ball 49, and Samson, who hit 46 off 46 balls, put on 74 runs for the second wicket but the two missed out on their half-centuries.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka trapped Shaw lbw and then debutant spinner Praveen Jayawickrama sent back Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman who is one of the five debutants for India.

