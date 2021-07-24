Judoka Luka Mkheidze takes first medal for France

Luka Mkheidze of France reacts after competing against Kim Won-jin of South Korea during their men's -60kg bronze medal judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

First day, first medal for the French Team! Luka Mkheidze took the bronze medal in judo in the -60 kg category on Saturday.

The Frenchman refused to give up after his defeat in the semi-final against Yung Wei Yang from Taiwan. Instead he took his revenge by dominating the Korean Jin Won Kim in the same golden score.

Mkheidze forced his opponent to make mistakes and accumulated three penalties to secure the Olympic podium.

Japan’s first gold

Japan's Naohisa Takata took the title after his victory in the final over Yung Wei Yang. In the women's event, Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo was crowned Olympic champion in the -48kg category. Krasniqi defeated Japan's Funa Tonaki in the final on a waza-ari.

