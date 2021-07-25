Record-equalling Minjee Lee wins first major at Evian as Lee6 implodes

Advertising Read more

Evian (France) (AFP)

Australia's Minjee Lee came from seven behind to win her first major title with a dramatic play-off victory over Lee6 Jeongeun at the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Lee shot a final round 64 to finish on 18 under par 266, and Lee6, who led by five overnight, recovered from a first nine collapse to birdie the last for a 71 and force the extra time.

But at the first play-off hole - the par five 18th - the 25-year-old Australian produced an exquisite second shot to eight feet.

With the pressure on, Korea's Lee6 mis-hit her second and ended up in water and had to take a penalty drop. She took six leaving her rival with three putts for victory. She only needed two.

Lee6, who shot 61 in the first round, had a poor start to her Sunday round.

Three bogeys in a row from the third melted her five-shot lead to just a single stroke.

At the turn, she trailed by one shot to American teenage sensation, Yealimi Noh, and the back nine turned into a three-way battle for the crown.

Lee has been known as the best woman golfer without a major win -- she finished third in both the 2017 ANA Inspirational and last year's Women's British Open.

But she threw off the tag in style with her flawless final round and then her great six iron second shot in the play-off.

Lee is the first Australian to win the Evian since it became a major in 2012 - Karrie Webb (2006) and Rachel Hetherington (2001) both won the title when it was know as the Evian Masters.

Her comeback equalled the best in women's majors.

Webb, the seven time major winner, was also seven behind when she won the 2006 Kraft Nabisco Championship in a play-off against Lorena Ochoa.

Noh, who turns 20 on Monday, closed with a 67 to finish one outside the play-off.

She actually led by one with nine to play, but a miss from 10 feet for birdie at the 18th left her having to settle for third on 17 under par.

Earlier this month, Minjee Lee's younger brother, Min Woo, won the Scottish Open on the men's European Tour.

