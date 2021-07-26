Lions fly-half Russell to resume training in South Africa

Finn Russell (R) playing for Scotland against Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations championship

Johannesburg (AFP)

British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell will resume training this week after recovering from an Achilles injury, assistant coach Steve Tandy told an online news conference on Monday.

Russell watched from the main stand in Cape Town last Saturday as the Lions beat world champions South Africa 22-17 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

"Finn will start training with us today (Monday) and could be considered for selection," said Tandy, referring to the second Test at the same venue on Saturday.

First Test fly-half Dan Biggar suffered concussion during the second half and was replaced by Owen Farrell, whose late penalty sealed victory.

"Dan was okay in the change room after the match and is starting to do return-to-play protocols. I expect him to be available to train again by Thursday," said the coach.

Tandy said loosehead prop Wyn Jones, a late withdrawal from the first Test starting line-up due to a shoulder injury, is doubtful for the second match.

Head coach Warren Gatland is scheduled to announce the matchday 23 for the second Test on Tuesday.

The Lions have won four, drawn one and lost eight Test series in South Africa with the first taking place 130 years ago.

