Nedbank Golf Challenge cancelled again over coronavirus

Johannesburg (AFP)

The Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa has been cancelled for a second successive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday.

It is staged in Sun City, a resort 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, and popularly known as the 'African major' because it attracts a star-stacked field and offers huge prize money.

"The current Covid-19 environment in South Africa is extremely challenging," said Mike Brown, chief executive of the bank that sponsors the event.

"We feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Nedbank Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent."

South Africa is the African country most affected by the pandemic with 2.16 million recorded cases and 69,775 deaths by Sunday.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood won the last edition of the Challenge in 2019, defeating Swede Marcus Kinhult at the first hole of a play-off.

