All Blacks forward Frizell charged with assault

Shannon Frizell of the All Blacks has been charged with assault following a nightclub incident in southern New Zealand

Wellington (AFP)

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell, who is in the squad due to play Australia next month, appeared in court Tuesday charged with assault following a nightclub incident in the southern city of Dunedin.

Frizell, who has played 15 Tests and runs out for the Dunedin-based Otago Highlanders, faced two charges of assaulting a woman and one of common assault on May 9.

The case was adjourned until September so Frizell could complete the requirements of diversion -- a scheme used by police in New Zealand to help first offenders avoid a conviction.

To qualify for diversion, an accused must accept responsibility and police will set conditions which may include a letter of apology to the victim and compensation.

Outside court, Frizell, 27, apologised to the victims and said he would "try to do everything I can to restore people's faith in me. I already have put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address areas I want to work on."

A New Zealand Rugby official said they would meet with Frizell this week.

