Brewers outfielder Yelich tests positive for Covid-19

Outfielder Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols

Washington (AFP)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and was placed on Major League Baseball's Covid-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the 29-year-old American left-fielder began developing mild symptoms on Monday and alerted team officials.

A team flight to Pittsburgh for a series to start on Tuesday was delayed so players and staff could undergo testing and contact tracing, which led to second baseman Jace Peterson being placed on the Covid list under contact tracing rules.

Yelich must miss at least 10 days and be without symptoms before he can return while Peterson must miss at least seven days.

"(Yelich) has taken precautions seriously and guidelines seriously through the season and unfortunately yesterday he started developing some mild symptoms," Stearns said.

"I talked to him this morning. He's in good spirits. He's resting and certainly our hope is he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly."

Stearns said all other players and staff were negative for Covid-19 after testing.

"We're doing everything we can to keep our group healthy and safe," Stearns said. "As with everything in the world right now, we're never going to be 100% sure but I do think our group has taken this seriously from the beginning."

The Brewers are 58-42 and lead the National League Central division by seven games over Cincinnati.

Yelich, who received the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine in early April along with teammates, took part in public service announcements encouraging MLB fans to get vaccinated.

Yelich spent five weeks this season on the injured list with a lower back strain. The 2018 National League Most Valuable Player signed a team record contract extension in just before the March 2020 Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

"This is just another challenge that he's going to overcome. He'll get through this," Stearns said. "He'll be back with the team and we're going to certainly look forward to getting him back."

