Matsuyama aims to ride wave of home support to Olympic glory

Saitama (Japan) (AFP)

US Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is hoping to draw inspiration from Japan's early momentum at Tokyo 2020 when he begins his quest for Olympic gold at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.

Asia's first US Masters champion is revered in Japan but the pressure of carrying his nation's hopes has been eased after his country topped the medal table with eight golds after Monday's action.

"Hopefully I can follow their footsteps and be in a position to win a medal as well," said Matsuyama, who has previously tasted success at the venue.

He will have to battle into the top three of a high-class 60-player field studded with fellow Major champions including US player Collin Morikawa, fresh from his success at this month's British Open.

The past two US Open champions, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, were forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus.

Matsuyama, who returned a positive test for Covid-19 at the beginning of July, at one point also feared his Olympic dream might be over.

"I'm very happy to be able to participate in the Olympics here," said the 29-year-old, who will play with Australia's Marc Leishman and Canada's Corey Conners in the first two rounds.

"Three weeks ago I got tested positive for Covid-19 and I wasn't really sure if I'll be able to make it."

- No spectators? 'It sucks' -

Japan's number two, Rikuya Hoshino, will have the honour of striking the first shot in the Tokyo 2020 golf tournament at 7:30 am Thursday (2230 GMT Wednesday).

Morikawa, who is of Japanese and Chinese descent, will set out in a star-studded group with Ireland's four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and South Korea's Im Sung-jae.

The golfers will face a supreme test on a 7,447-yard par-71 layout that features tight fairways, punishing rough and undulating greens, but should play easier after being softened by heavy rain on Tuesday.

"The key still will be tee-shot placement and accuracy around the greens," said Matsuyama.

Matsuyama was followed by huge galleries when he pushed Tiger Woods all the way in the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, but this time the course will be spectator-free.

"It sucks," said US golfer Xander Schauffele, who has Asian heritage and lamented the fact that he cannot hook up with family because of strict virus protocols.

"There's no nice way of putting it. I think anyone that's not aware, golf in Japan is a massive sport. If spectators were allowed, there would be a massive showout with people.

"Personally, selfishly, of course I really want to see my grandparents."

Morikawa is part of a powerful US team that showed its strength in depth by drafting in 2018 US Masters champion Patrick Reed to replace DeChambeau and play alongside top-five players Justin Thomas and Schauffele.

Despite the restrictions, Morikawa said Japan was one of his favourite places to visit.

"You embrace the culture," he said. "You enjoy just being here and I think you feel like you're a part of the society. You feel respected and that's how as athletes you want it."

Reed will play the first two rounds of the no-cut event alongside 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry and Britain's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Justin Rose, who won gold at Rio 2016 but did not qualify to defend his title.

