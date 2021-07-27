Simone Biles out of US team during Olympic final

Simone Biles was replaced in the US rotation for the Olympic team final after a lacklustre vault

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles was replaced in the US team after starting Tuesday's Olympic women's team final.

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games produced a lacklustre opening vault and then briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.

But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor.

Gymnastics' ruling body the FIG confirmed on Twitter: "After one routine Simone Biles will sit out the rest of the women's team final."

Biles qualified for all six finals available to her but her performance was littered with uncharacteristic mistakes.

In an Instagram post on Monday the 24-year-old said she sometimes feels like she has "the weight of the world" on her shoulders.

© 2021 AFP