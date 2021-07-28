Australia's Titmus wins Olympic 200m freestyle gold, Ledecky fifth

Australia's Ariarne Titmus competes in the final of the women's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo (AFP)

Australia's Ariarne Titmus won gold to dethrone American great Katie Ledecky in the Olympic 200m freestyle final Wednesday, having already taken her 400m crown.

Titmus touched in a new Olympic record time of 1min 53.50sec, with a sluggish Ledecky relegated to fifth. Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey took the silver (1:53.92), with Canada's Penny Oleksiak third (1:54.70).

Titmus toppled Ledecky as the 400m champion on Monday and again proved too good over the shorter distance, powering through the field to win after turning at 150m in third.

The Australian clocked the second fastest 200m in history last month (1:53.09) to signal her intentions, ranking only behind Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited world record of 1:52.98 from 2009.

Pellegrini finished seventh on Wednesday.

Ledecky touched in 1:55.21, with her gruelling Tokyo schedule perhaps taking its toll. She returns for the 1500m final later on Wednesday.

