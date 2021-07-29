Birthday boy Hasaranga takes four as India crash to 81-8 in T20 decider

Man of the moment: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (second left) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson

Colombo (AFP)

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga celebrated his 24th birthday in style by leading Sri Lanka's inspired bowling as India finished on a paltry 81 for eight in the deciding Twenty20 international on Thursday.

Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin after the tourists elected to bat first in a series level at 1-1 in Colombo.

Number seven Kuldeep Yadav made an unbeaten 23 to take India past their lowest ever T20 score of 74 against Australia in 2008.

The total was India's lowest against the island nation after they were bowled out for 101 in 2016.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday won the second match, delayed by one day due after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for coronavirus putting him in isolation along with eight close contacts.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was out nought on the fourth ball of the innings off pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

Hasaranga struck twice in one over including wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson for nought and the batting fell like a pack of cards.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka took two wickets including a sharp caught and bowled to send back Nitish Rana for six.

Sri Lanka need 82 to clinch the T20 series. India won the three-match 50-overs series 2-1.

