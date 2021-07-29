Ledecky, Dressel take charge in search for more Olympic gold

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

An authoritative Katie Ledecky powered to the fastest time in the women's 800m freestyle heats Thursday ahead of fatigued rival Ariarne Titmus who is gunning to steal a third Olympic title from the American star.

So far at the Tokyo Aquatic Center Titmus has been in charge, dethroning the 24-year-old over both 200m and 400m, but another upset may be too much, even for the lightning-fast Australian.

Ledecky is the undisputed queen of the longer distances, already cleaning up the inaugural 1500m gold.

And she has imposed her will on the rest of the world over 800m since 2012, winning the last two Olympics and four straight world championships.

Reinforcing her dominance, she holds the world record and heading into Tokyo owned the 24 fastest performances of all-time in the event.

Titmus, who swam a personal best 8:15.57 last month, touched in 8:18.99 in her heat, but it was some three seconds adrift of the American who clocked 8:15.67.

Both of them were backing up from the 4x200m relay in the morning, where China sensationally won in a world record time ahead of the United States and Australia.

"I feel good about where I'm at, I just wanted to get my lane (for the final)," said Ledecky.

"I've got a whole day off now, just like everyone. I'm going to try to use it as a little reset."

Her young team-mate Katie Grimes, just 15, was second fastest at 8:17.05 heading into Saturday's showdown, followed by Italy's Simona Quadarella, who stayed with Ledecky through much of the 2019 world championship final.

- Dressel dominates 100m fly heats -

Titmus admitted she was tired after her relay exertions.

"I knew I wanted to be under the 8:20 mark to be safe through," she told Australian television. "It's a big day today."

US star Caeleb Dressel returned to the pool after his 100m freestyle exploits in the morning session, where he edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers for his first-ever individual Olympic gold.

He is widely expected to earn another in the 100m fly, with no other active swimmer close to his 49.50 world record.

He dropped an Olympic record-equalling 50.39 in the heats to lead the pack into Friday's semi-finals ahead of Hungarian Kristof Milak (50.62), who won the 200m title this week.

"I've had a very long day, sorry," Dressel said before quickly leaving the swim centre.

Fresh from winning the 100m backstroke gold, Australian sensation Kaylee McKeown is targeting the double and clocked a 2:08.18 heat swim in the 200m to headline the field into the semi-finals.

McKeown recently set the third-quickest time in history and will be a serious contender with world record holder Regan Smith shockingly failing to qualify through the US trials.

Canada's Kylie Masse and American Rhyan White were joint second fastest.

The evening session ended with a novelty -- men and women racing together on the same team in the 4x100m mixed relay.

Added to the Olympic program for the first time this year, the event is swum in traditional medley relay order -- back, breast, fly, free -- but with two men and two women filling the legs.

Each nation was able choose who swam what, with men predominately tackling breaststroke, women freestyle and the back and fly legs a mix of both.

An Adam Peaty-led Britain was by far the quickest into Saturday's final, touching just outside the world record in 3:38.75, more than two seconds clear of the United States, China and Australia.

